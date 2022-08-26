Notification of Patch Ver.11.0.2.0

Notification:
We have released patch Ver.11.0.2.0 to address the following issue:
■Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments
[Player]
Fixed an error that occasionally occurred if you register an equipment loadout containing a weapon with a Rampage Decoration, rollback the upgrade for that weapon, and then try to select that particular equipment loadout again.
Fixed an issue occasionally affecting the results of augmenting armor when performing specific steps while augmenting a weapon.
When changing the target in the search settings for Anomaly Investigations, the minimum level value will no longer be updated if the target is within the range of adjustable conditions.
[Miscellaneous]
Fixed an issue causing players to obtain Anomaly Investigations as "unauthorized quests" if they join another player's Anomaly Investigation for a monster they haven't unlocked yet.
Fixed an error that occasionally occurred when harvesting during an Anomaly Investigation.
Fixed an issue preventing Anomaly Investigations joined by multiple players in the same lobby from showing up in the search results for Join Requests.
Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.
Notice
- Monster Hunter Rise does not allow for matchmaking between different versions of the game. If you update the game, you will no longer be able to matchmake with players who haven't applied the patch yet.
You can check your current version on the bottom right of the title screen.
The Steam version does not support cross saves or crossplay with other platforms.
For further information, please refer to our support website:
https://www.capcom.co.jp/support/faq/full_platform_pc_monsterhunter_rise.html
