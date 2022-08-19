Balanced : Equipment Tenacity's effect% is now calculated with HeroLevel:Ability = 50:50
Fixed : Town Material gains from auto-disassembling equipment now counts gain multipliers
Fixed : Disassembling Equipment that had forge effects didn't work properly
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 19 August 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.7.5] Hotfix
