Early Access Patch 13

Hey everyone, it's finally Friday and we have a patch ready for you!

Before we get into that though, we wanted to let you all know that the dev team is back from vacation and have been working on some of the most requested features, such as dedicated servers and host migration! 🎉

We also have some pretty exciting new stuff in the works as well, so keep an eye out for more on that soon! 👀

As always, thanks for your continued support, we couldn't do it without you!

Patch Notes

Fixed an exploit using the Ghost Shrine to skip cooldowns on Corruptor or Poltergeist

Fixed bug that would shatter a prop when striking a Hunter projectile at high speed as if it hit a wall

Fixed exploit that allowed props to revive Ghosts or consume Hunters while flying away with charge attack

Changed "Play" tab to "Home" in the main menu to reduce confusion

System should no longer delete recent game replays in error

Fixed Corruptor challenge text to say "Corruptor" instead of "Corruption"

Thanks for your feedback and bug reports as always, we read every bit of it! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord and say hi! 👋

See you on the hunt!