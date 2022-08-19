 Skip to content

OrbiTank update for 19 August 2022

New Tournament Game Mode

Share · View all patches · Build 9344331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now that OrbiTank is actually technically released, I am absolutely just cranking out updates. We now have a tournament game mode! While OrbiTank gameplay only ever consists of two players hashing it out on the screen, you can now generate tournaments which allow eight friends to participate in an epic elimination battle of awesomeness. I hope you enjoy! Cheers.

