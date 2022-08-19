Now that OrbiTank is actually technically released, I am absolutely just cranking out updates. We now have a tournament game mode! While OrbiTank gameplay only ever consists of two players hashing it out on the screen, you can now generate tournaments which allow eight friends to participate in an epic elimination battle of awesomeness. I hope you enjoy! Cheers.
OrbiTank update for 19 August 2022
New Tournament Game Mode
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update