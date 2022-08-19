Icarus Week Thirty Seven Update | 21 new Armor Attachments to craft

21 new Armor Attachments are the feature of our Week Thirty-Seven update, scaling out this new system to include unique perks and buffs to your characters wearables alongside our weapons and tools attachments from Week Thirty-Five. Choose from standard buffs such as Aerodynamics or Storm Visors for efficiency, to specialized perks such as Tracking Chips, all available on the Alteration Bench.

We’ve also made a range of buffs and improvements to the performance of crossbows and other projectiles at your feedback, so have a read below about what you can expect, along with some detail about the future of the Attachment system.

New Armor Attachments

21 new Armor Attachments have been added to the alteration benches, alongside our 25 melee and weapon attachments from two weeks ago. These are similarly tiered with 9 available at Tier 3 under the ‘basic' category, 9 ‘Advanced’ options at Tier 4 and the 3 ‘Special’ alongside them.

These attachments are:

Supplemental Respiration Attachment

Storm Visor Attachment

Supplemental Filtration Attachment

Calibrated Grip Attachment

Aerodynamic Attachment

Rubberized Attachment

Noise Suppression Attachment

Pockets Attachment

Plating Attachment

Tracking Attachment

Nutrition Attachment

Recovery Attachment

Advanced Supplemental Respiration Attachment

Advanced Storm Visor Attachment

Advanced Supplemental Filtration Attachment

Advanced Calibrated Grip Attachment

Advanced Aerodynamic Attachment

Advanced Rubberized Attachment

Advanced Noise Suppression Attachment

Advanced Pockets Attachment

Advanced Plating Attachment

A key difference with Armor Attachments is they are slot specific, meaning only certain attachments can be attached to certain to the piece of armor, and not universal across all. Be aware of this when crafting them, as you’ll need all 5 attachments to fit all 5 different armor pieces of a set.

Similar to the tools and weapons, we’ve added a new UI feature which shows which attachments can attach to which item, and if an armor piece has an active attachment or not.

Attachment System

The attachment system has been a large success, as we’ve seen many players jump in and use this new feature, and found its depth means there’s a lot of scalability and opportunity for us to branch it out across the game.

This element of user customization is integral to Icarus’s design, so your feedback on what attachments you love, what you’d like to see, and what you think needs work, helps us strategize and plan our future updates. Keep sharing it with us in Feature Upvote and having constructive discussions with other players in Steam Forums and Discord.

To give you a sneak peek of the next stage of the Attachments System, the team has been working on one of the most highly used category of items in-game, ranged weapons. Keep your eye on our updates for when this is ready to release.

Critical & Crossbows

Last weeks Critical Hit and Crossbow update was a fun one to release, but we’ve made some needed tweaks and fixes this week to address a few bugs and balancing issues that crept through.

The Critical Hit Stat Calculation had a small issue in the formula, so we have fixed this, meaning damages should scale correctly and avoid any over or underwhelming performances.

Crossbows also deserved a buff, so we’ve added multiple innate features such as a ‘chance to slow’ perk and more firepower than their archery bow counterparts when hitting the hardened areas of foe. This should mean their punch is worth the higher cost, making them a viable option for players.

We’ve also addressed a range of weapon talents, giving critical damage stats increases to Soft Spot I, Soft Spot II, Deadly Thrust I, Deadly Thrust II and Deadly Stab so their purchase is worthwhile compared to other similar talents.

Changelog v1.2.12.100160

New Content

Creating Armor Attachment items, adding to datatables

Adding new Gameplay Tags for Different Armor Attachments

Added Armor Alteration item alteration stats, text and flavor text

Added new destructible mesh for T4 Alteration Bench with reduced tri count

Adding recipes and talents for armor attachments

Resaved talent editor to resolve data validation issue

Adding Tech for Armor, Ranged & Deployable Attachments

Setting up Armors to have Attachment slots

Adding Tag queries for individual armor attachment slots

Adding Various helper functions to retrieve attachment slots and if items can be attached to others

Added smoke to fireplace chimneys while the fireplace is active

Adding Stat for Pneumonia Resistance, which reduces the Afflication Chance from the Underground Modifiers

Hooked up new additional stats to armor alterations

Adding Virtual Stat Calculation for Pneumonia resistance

Fixing issue where attachments on armor pieces where not applying their stats to players correctly

Adding new UI to Attachment Item hovers that present styalised icons on what type of items they can be attached to

Added Armor attachment icons. They have not been added to the data table yet

Adding Alteration Icons and Attachment Icons for the Armor Attachments and Alterations

Added Item Icon Types under UI Icons folder

Adding Attachment Icons for Attachment popups

Fixed recipes for advanced armor alterations

Adding new UI to recipes so what items the attachment can be attached to is shown on both the recipe and item popup itself

Rebalanced talent changes for more streamlined decision making, with investments in the same talent being more worthwhile. - Changed crossbow innate effect to attacks cause slow, instead of pinning, this is a longer lasting effect that will provide a more consistent bonus

Adding Icons for Armor Alteration Tech Tree Packs

Adding in base datatable setup for the Bioled leather armor set, currently in the data tables as hard leather, entries are just a copy of the base leather set until we do a stat and recipe pass, missing dynamics on the chest piece which will be in the next pass

Fixed

Replaced a flammable check with verbose logging that was causing clients on dedicated server development builds to crash

Fix a couple of issues which were causing some dialogue audio and subtitles to play twice or more in a row for clients

Added an auth check to the base travel quest's overlap event, as previously this meant clients could trigger duplicate dialogue on themselves when they arrived at a quest destination

Removed NetMulticast from the TriggerPooledDialogue function, as this calls a second function which is also an RPC and could result in duplicated function calls on clients

Add new Durable entry for Target Dummy with 10x increase of hit points

Refactored dialogue ZEPHYR_002 to work with new subtitle timing system, subtitles should match closer with voice acting

Set Target Dummy and Target Bullseye to use new higher durability row

Fixed an issue with the fireplace chimney cap not generating smoke when placed above a chimney extension

Ensured chimney smoke is properly active when reloading prospects

Doubled Vapor Condensor inventory capacity to ensure rewards are not limited by inventory availability

Disabling unused Outpost/Map content from the game to reduce game size and build times

Added self valid check to FLODFISMComponent tick to try fix physics crashes while the player is travelling

Added a FLOD valid check to FlammableTarget to fix crashes related to fire spreading

Replaced a code verify with an ensure in FireInstanceBase to improve FLOD debugging while in the editor

Electric Extractor stays active after removal of the generator it is attached to after relog, ensure energy networks register correctly on reload, this prevents possible exploits with picking up the generator on an active network

Renaming CriticalStrongPointDamage Stat to be HardenedPointDamage

Adjusting Critical Hit Damage Calculation so the CriticalHit Stats are used as a Plus Percent instead of a Percent

Adjusting Player Critical Hit Base stat to be lowered from 400 -> 300 - Damage works out to be the same as previous, but each point from critical hits from talents / tools is now more impactful

Adjusting Player HardenedPointDamage stat from 25 -> -75 to work with critical system changes, the values work out to be the same as before

Crossbows now all have the innate stat of AttacksCauseImmobilise_% with a value of 25

Adding Crossbow Innate Stats (AttacksCausePin & HardenedPointDamage)

Committing missing source files for Virtual Stats and Actor State which was breaking the build and the critical hit changes

Fixed typo in the Crushed Bone description

Updating Stats on Talents - Soft Spot I, Soft Spot II, Deadly Thrust I, Deadly Thrust II, and Deadly Stab to make them worthwhile

Fixed rifle rounds, incendiary rifle rounds, and pistol rounds using the wrong collision asset when fired; shots fired using these ammo types should now be significantly more accurate (this won't affect intentional weapon / movement inaccuracies)

Updating Target Range Mission to include an 'Essentials' Chest with Food / Oxygen / Water

Fixing locations of Essentials Chest on Target Range Mission, and updating contents

Update Tracker head attachment to grant +15% critical damage, instead of radar scanning speed

Removing Attachment Slots from Workshop Armor

Future Content