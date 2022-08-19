Version 1.0.6: New Level Select GUI, Exit Game button, Bugfixes, and more QOL

Huzzah!

A new level select GUI has appeared (alongside a player loadout GUI) directly in the terminal!

This means you no longer need to learn keyboard commands to play the game.

(The current command system is still intact, the GUI is built on top of it)

Also, I've improved the readability of -h commands in the terminal.

Added an "exit game" button to the bottom left of the Title Scene.

Bugfixes