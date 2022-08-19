 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 19 August 2022

Version 1.0.6: New Level Select GUI, Exit Game button, Bugfixes, and more QOL

Share · View all patches · Build 9344221 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Huzzah!

A new level select GUI has appeared (alongside a player loadout GUI) directly in the terminal!

This means you no longer need to learn keyboard commands to play the game.
(The current command system is still intact, the GUI is built on top of it)

Also, I've improved the readability of -h commands in the terminal.

Added an "exit game" button to the bottom left of the Title Scene.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where the Frostbite cursor would cause the game to speed up after ending.
  • Fixed a bug where certain heavy enemies (Octos, and guardian cubes) would speed up to their minimum defined speed after being damaged (instead of simply staying the same speed.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2076852
  • Loading history…
Depot 2076853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link