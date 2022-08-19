Patch Notes 8/18/22

If you enjoyed the game today, please remember to leave a positive review! This will greatly increase the game's chances of success. Endless thanks to those who leave positive reviews.
- You should now only connect to ships near the party's leader region in the same way you connect to expeditions
- Movement keys remapping added
- Daggers and fists no longer cause target to flinch and do not refund attacker's stamina
- Cooking recipes now produce 2 food per craft; but onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, rice, salt, and cooking oil can no longer be purchased directly from the cook
- Omar, Cassia, and Maximus' quests have been rebalanced
- Stamina regeneration given by Seals of Vigor reduced to 2.0%/3.0%/4.0%/4.5%/5.0%/5.5%
- Jump height given by Runes of Leaping reduced to 3.0%/4.0%/5.0%/5.5%/6.0%/6.5%
- Resolution scale re-added to settings
- Equipment Accessory Kit capacity has been increased from 6x6 to 7x7
- The stamina cost of kicks has been doubled
- When dropping an item in a party, party members will also be told the stack size of the item you dropped
- Melee bots aim slightly lower on their target now
- Water surfaces should no longer block interaction with containers like corpses and lootbags
- Enemies that are being knocked down should no longer react to being kicked
- Bots should no longer be able to kill teammates due to friendly damage
- Chatbox should no longer receive empty lines randomly
- Chat command "/server" added; if you are having a network problem after connecting to a server, please use this and tell us the UID it gives you!
- Fixed bug involving VOIP that could cause server to behave strangely
- Zombies should feel better to fight unless (known bug mentioned below) is in effect
- Asura arena lighting updated
- Speculative fix for situations where client and server inventories desync
- Speculative fix for excessively losing connection when returning to a ship
Known bugs:
- Zombie movement gets weird upon certain damage types hitting
- Due to complications, Parrying may not work
Changed files in this update