Patch Notes 8/18/22

You should now only connect to ships near the party's leader region in the same way you connect to expeditions

Movement keys remapping added

- Daggers and fists no longer cause target to flinch and do not refund attacker's stamina

Cooking recipes now produce 2 food per craft; but onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, rice, salt, and cooking oil can no longer be purchased directly from the cook

Omar, Cassia, and Maximus' quests have been rebalanced

Stamina regeneration given by Seals of Vigor reduced to 2.0%/3.0%/4.0%/4.5%/5.0%/5.5%

Jump height given by Runes of Leaping reduced to 3.0%/4.0%/5.0%/5.5%/6.0%/6.5%

Resolution scale re-added to settings

Equipment Accessory Kit capacity has been increased from 6x6 to 7x7

The stamina cost of kicks has been doubled

When dropping an item in a party, party members will also be told the stack size of the item you dropped

Melee bots aim slightly lower on their target now

Water surfaces should no longer block interaction with containers like corpses and lootbags

Enemies that are being knocked down should no longer react to being kicked

Bots should no longer be able to kill teammates due to friendly damage

Chatbox should no longer receive empty lines randomly

- Chat command "/server" added; if you are having a network problem after connecting to a server, please use this and tell us the UID it gives you!

Fixed bug involving VOIP that could cause server to behave strangely

Zombies should feel better to fight unless (known bug mentioned below) is in effect

Asura arena lighting updated

Speculative fix for situations where client and server inventories desync

Speculative fix for excessively losing connection when returning to a ship

Known bugs: