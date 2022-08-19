 Skip to content

Expedition Agartha update for 19 August 2022

Patch Notes 8/18/22

Build 9344038

  • You should now only connect to ships near the party's leader region in the same way you connect to expeditions
  • Movement keys remapping added
    - Daggers and fists no longer cause target to flinch and do not refund attacker's stamina
  • Cooking recipes now produce 2 food per craft; but onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, rice, salt, and cooking oil can no longer be purchased directly from the cook
  • Omar, Cassia, and Maximus' quests have been rebalanced
  • Stamina regeneration given by Seals of Vigor reduced to 2.0%/3.0%/4.0%/4.5%/5.0%/5.5%
  • Jump height given by Runes of Leaping reduced to 3.0%/4.0%/5.0%/5.5%/6.0%/6.5%
  • Resolution scale re-added to settings
  • Equipment Accessory Kit capacity has been increased from 6x6 to 7x7
  • The stamina cost of kicks has been doubled
  • When dropping an item in a party, party members will also be told the stack size of the item you dropped
  • Melee bots aim slightly lower on their target now
  • Water surfaces should no longer block interaction with containers like corpses and lootbags
  • Enemies that are being knocked down should no longer react to being kicked
  • Bots should no longer be able to kill teammates due to friendly damage
  • Chatbox should no longer receive empty lines randomly
    - Chat command "/server" added; if you are having a network problem after connecting to a server, please use this and tell us the UID it gives you!
  • Fixed bug involving VOIP that could cause server to behave strangely
  • Zombies should feel better to fight unless (known bug mentioned below) is in effect
  • Asura arena lighting updated
  • Speculative fix for situations where client and server inventories desync
  • Speculative fix for excessively losing connection when returning to a ship

Known bugs:

  • Zombie movement gets weird upon certain damage types hitting
  • Due to complications, Parrying may not work

Changed files in this update

