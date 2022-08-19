Update 0.80a

Share · View all patches · Build 9344014 · Last edited 19 August 2022 – 01:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

The game was just updated with version 0.80a

I've decided to rework the beginning of the game. The original start was in teh tutorial cave, which was quite dated and dull, and created wrong impression for the rest of the game, Now, instead of the cave, you will start in the Weystane village, and can then move on to the main story, or start exploring right away.

You will now get different starting equipment depending on your stat points

Added invertory sorting by price, and sorting by type is improved

Fixed a ton of fight animations for enemies and battle effects and sounds for the player.

Improved power jumping animation and height

Your abilities cooldown is now correctly saved and loaded

Your summoned companions are now correctly saved and loaded

Made a ton of bug fixes and improvements

Fixed few bugs for mods

I am gearing up to the full release now, so going forward I will do a lot of small polishing and bug fixing, not really adding anything new. I will update you guys about my full release plans in the future.

Thank you for your support!

