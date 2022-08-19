Update Notes for Aug 19(Added fourth zone)

-Added fourth zone
-Xian tomb temporally disabled until more random encounters are added; players will have a choice on whether or not to engage with random encounters in ther future
-Balanced overall game difficulty(including changes to skills, talents, techniques and health of monsters in different zones), further adjustments will be made on player feedback
-Game setting: Show blood will default to be turned off
New Fabaos
-Fish eye: When off cd, next weapon attack damage x3
-Devour gourd: This fabao picks a monster every 20s, if it is a mob, then devour it, recover 10% health for player
-Peach pit: Health +5, lifespan +30, and addtional hidden effect based on a certain combination
New Techniques
-Age Faster: Double age up speed, lifespan consumption amount not effected
-No Fear: Final damage +100%, -2% per age up, minimum to 0%
-Perfect opportunity: Weapon cd x2, weapon attack damage x2
-And 4 other techniques based on basic trainings
Changed files in this update