Update Notes for Aug 19(Added fourth zone)

-Added fourth zone

-Xian tomb temporally disabled until more random encounters are added; players will have a choice on whether or not to engage with random encounters in ther future

-Balanced overall game difficulty(including changes to skills, talents, techniques and health of monsters in different zones), further adjustments will be made on player feedback

-Game setting: Show blood will default to be turned off

New Fabaos

-Fish eye: When off cd, next weapon attack damage x3

-Devour gourd: This fabao picks a monster every 20s, if it is a mob, then devour it, recover 10% health for player

-Peach pit: Health +5, lifespan +30, and addtional hidden effect based on a certain combination

New Techniques

-Age Faster: Double age up speed, lifespan consumption amount not effected

-No Fear: Final damage +100%, -2% per age up, minimum to 0%

-Perfect opportunity: Weapon cd x2, weapon attack damage x2

-And 4 other techniques based on basic trainings