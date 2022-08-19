- Fixes an issue with Forge maps size when sharing
- Fixes an issue with online matchmaking scoring in slayer game modes
- Fixes an issue that kicks a player for wrong reasons
- Bugfixes and other improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 19 August 2022
Update 3.23
