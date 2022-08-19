 Skip to content

Spartan Firefight update for 19 August 2022

Update 3.23

Build 9343925

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes an issue with Forge maps size when sharing
  • Fixes an issue with online matchmaking scoring in slayer game modes
  • Fixes an issue that kicks a player for wrong reasons
  • Bugfixes and other improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1493531
