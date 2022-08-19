 Skip to content

AutoChess of Gensokyo update for 19 August 2022

1.3.5平衡性调整

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

维护时间8:10→8:40

觉初始蓝量20→0，目标改为最远敌人
伤害200/300/1000→100/150/1000，连接后过一秒开始计算伤害
修复觉连接妹红或者带神明帽子的单位还没死就控制了。

蕾蒂大招期间不能获取蓝量，移除内置的3秒技能冷却时间

椛最大蓝量60→70
三星椛伤害600→500

守护免伤10/15/20/30→0/5/10/20

