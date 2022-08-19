Update 4.9

Added: new models for savages.

Walking is faster while aiming with the crossbow.

Items can now be splitted in a box or furnace.

The ladder is placed at a smaller angle to make it easier to climb.

Each player needs a separate bed to sleep on. Changed sleep animation.

The ghost does not attack in some dungeon areas with narrow passages.

Fixed: At peaceful difficulty wolf sometimes runs without animation.

Fixed: A ghost attacks the host player in the house, if another player is left in the dungeon.

Fixed: Animals cannot climb the ramp at a certain height.

Fixed: The door looks smaller while placing them.

Other changes.