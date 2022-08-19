 Skip to content

Trials of Wilderness update for 19 August 2022

Update 4.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9343864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added: new models for savages.
Walking is faster while aiming with the crossbow.
Items can now be splitted in a box or furnace.
The ladder is placed at a smaller angle to make it easier to climb.
Each player needs a separate bed to sleep on. Changed sleep animation.
The ghost does not attack in some dungeon areas with narrow passages.
Fixed: At peaceful difficulty wolf sometimes runs without animation.
Fixed: A ghost attacks the host player in the house, if another player is left in the dungeon.
Fixed: Animals cannot climb the ramp at a certain height.
Fixed: The door looks smaller while placing them.
Other changes.

