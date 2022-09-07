Release Notes September 2022

Changes and Improvements
- New venue (The Rooftop) with nine-player table
- Solo mode face-off with The Mayor and his Henchmen
- New items awarded for playing in The Rooftop
- New outfits and table items
- Added four new emotes
- Emoting is now throttled to prevent toxic behavior
- Solo mode bosses now have unique reactions
- To comply with Washington state law, users in this state will no longer be able to purchase some virtual goods.
Fixes
- Fixed a few rare crashes
- Fixed some minor visual UI bugs
Changed files in this update