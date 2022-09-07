 Skip to content

Prominence Poker update for 7 September 2022

Release Notes September 2022

Build 9343838

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes and Improvements

  • New venue (The Rooftop) with nine-player table
  • Solo mode face-off with The Mayor and his Henchmen
  • New items awarded for playing in The Rooftop
  • New outfits and table items
  • Added four new emotes
  • Emoting is now throttled to prevent toxic behavior
  • Solo mode bosses now have unique reactions
  • To comply with Washington state law, users in this state will no longer be able to purchase some virtual goods.

Fixes

  • Fixed a few rare crashes
  • Fixed some minor visual UI bugs

