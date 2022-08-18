 Skip to content

Robby's Adventure update for 18 August 2022

Patch August 19

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • adjusted position of conveyors
  • added always run option
  • fixed that button "No" didn't work when reseting the progress
  • fixed that after you reset the progress you were loaded into the previous level instead of the first one
  • adjusted position of the cogs on A5
  • fixed that when you hover A2 level A1 level highlighted too

