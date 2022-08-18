- adjusted position of conveyors
- added always run option
- fixed that button "No" didn't work when reseting the progress
- fixed that after you reset the progress you were loaded into the previous level instead of the first one
- adjusted position of the cogs on A5
- fixed that when you hover A2 level A1 level highlighted too
Robby's Adventure update for 18 August 2022
Patch August 19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Robby's Adventure Content Depot 663141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update