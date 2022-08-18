 Skip to content

けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 18 August 2022

Updated to version 1.28.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9343648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where a Friend needing rescue symbol was displayed at the Entrance of [Inside the Earth] during the escape event when the African White-faced Owl or Eagle Owl were not rescued.
  • Fixed a bug where the "Boss battle time display" setting was copied to the config setting displayed below when loading data older than version 1.27.0 with version 1.27.0 or later.

