- Fixed a bug where a Friend needing rescue symbol was displayed at the Entrance of [Inside the Earth] during the escape event when the African White-faced Owl or Eagle Owl were not rescued.
- Fixed a bug where the "Boss battle time display" setting was copied to the config setting displayed below when loading data older than version 1.27.0 with version 1.27.0 or later.
けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 18 August 2022
Updated to version 1.28.1
