Small Fixes and changes

Hello Everyone! This is a small update that fixes an issue where the price for zombie house upgrades don't reset upon a new game. also, the minimum spawn rate for MGD's has been increased slightly, so as not to overwhelm the player. And a few other things.

Anyways, thanks for playing! And let me know of any bug's glitches, etc... at riseoftheclackn@yahoo.com.

Update log:

Update 1.10.10 8/18/22

-Added shot count to the shotgun's

-Zombie house upgrade cost now properly resets, upon starting a new game

-Increased shooting range of weapons, so that you can now shoot far away zombies in zombie house mode

-Increased zombie walking speed slightly

-Increased minimum spawn rate for machine gun dudes, so that they are not as overwhelming