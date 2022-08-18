 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Defend Your Buttress update for 18 August 2022

Small Fixes and changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9343581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone! This is a small update that fixes an issue where the price for zombie house upgrades don't reset upon a new game. also, the minimum spawn rate for MGD's has been increased slightly, so as not to overwhelm the player. And a few other things.

Anyways, thanks for playing! And let me know of any bug's glitches, etc... at riseoftheclackn@yahoo.com.

Update log:
Update 1.10.10 8/18/22
-Added shot count to the shotgun's
-Zombie house upgrade cost now properly resets, upon starting a new game
-Increased shooting range of weapons, so that you can now shoot far away zombies in zombie house mode
-Increased zombie walking speed slightly
-Increased minimum spawn rate for machine gun dudes, so that they are not as overwhelming

Changed files in this update

Defend Your Buttress Content Depot 755611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link