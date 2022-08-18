Joshua's new meal plan

Joshua's legs dev team has been hard at work trying to find ways to motivate Joshua to finish finding his legs and not quit while being short a few just because it's "too hard" as pointed out by the community (thank you for your feedback you all ❤). In comes, dragonflies! These dragonflies are full of protein, worth a ton as currency, and are looking pretty "fly" if you know what we mean.

How they work: As you make your way through the game, you'll find some dragonflies hiding in every nook and cranny. You'll be able to exchange these dragonflies at the Cloning Centers, sponsored by FlyFarms co., to enable checkpoints located at the start of harder sections so you don't have to start from scratch every time you fall.... which you will... especially you Yeet 😉 Much love. Be careful though! There are only a limited number of dragonflies and you'll have to carefully choose which sections you want to spend them on so you don't run out right before an even sketchier section.

Now you may be asking yourself "But who in the heckinsville wants dragonflies that bad and what do they do with them??" We'll let you find out with a new hidden Easter Egg! But let us tell you that thanks to this idea, the game has come LEAPS and BOUNDS.