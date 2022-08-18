Update 0.19 Patch Notes

New Features
- added pipes and tobacco for smoking; they're available for purchase in the capital cities and several other towns
- more customization options available for the kakam
- sails and other custom parts now add weight to your boat
- junk and gaff sails now reef in the opposite direction (except Al'Ankh gaffs)
- the big ships can now be cleaned in shipyards for a fee
Balance Changes
- entering a shipyard no longer costs gold; you will now be charged the shipyard fee when confirming an order in the shipyard instead
- reduced the frequency and intensity of the water splash effect in calm water to make it slightly more realistic
- increased the range of the mouse sensitivity setting; this means you will most likely need to reduce your mouse sensitivity to match the previous setting
Bug Fixes
- you can now place maps on tables
- your food, water and energy should no longer decrease while in a shipyard
- fixed a bug where disabling control hints in the settings would hide item prices in shops
- your current alcohol level should now save correctly
- various other minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update