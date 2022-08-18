 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sailwind update for 18 August 2022

Update 0.19 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9343486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • added pipes and tobacco for smoking; they're available for purchase in the capital cities and several other towns
  • more customization options available for the kakam
  • sails and other custom parts now add weight to your boat
  • junk and gaff sails now reef in the opposite direction (except Al'Ankh gaffs)
  • the big ships can now be cleaned in shipyards for a fee

Balance Changes

  • entering a shipyard no longer costs gold; you will now be charged the shipyard fee when confirming an order in the shipyard instead
  • reduced the frequency and intensity of the water splash effect in calm water to make it slightly more realistic
  • increased the range of the mouse sensitivity setting; this means you will most likely need to reduce your mouse sensitivity to match the previous setting

Bug Fixes

  • you can now place maps on tables
  • your food, water and energy should no longer decrease while in a shipyard
  • fixed a bug where disabling control hints in the settings would hide item prices in shops
  • your current alcohol level should now save correctly
  • various other minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1764531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link