 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bastide update for 18 August 2022

Patch notes. Version 0.4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9343435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch notes. Version 0.4.5

  • Fixed logs falling through the ground.

  • New safety features for saving and auto-save. Previously saves could become corrupt in rare instances.

  • Quitting the game or going to the main menu will wait for any saves triggered to finish first.

  • Tree growth has been split from being triggered on one frame every few seconds to split up over every frame within the 1 second when started—removing a spike issue.

  • Improved tree saving.

  • Fixed some trees lighting up at night.

  • Fixed a few tree deletion issues.

  • Fixed translation for quit menu.

  • Improved tree system.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1115451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link