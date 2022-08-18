Patch notes. Version 0.4.5

Fixed logs falling through the ground.

New safety features for saving and auto-save. Previously saves could become corrupt in rare instances.

Quitting the game or going to the main menu will wait for any saves triggered to finish first.

Tree growth has been split from being triggered on one frame every few seconds to split up over every frame within the 1 second when started—removing a spike issue.

Improved tree saving.

Fixed some trees lighting up at night.

Fixed a few tree deletion issues.

Fixed translation for quit menu.