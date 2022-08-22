Version 1.5: Multiplayer is Here!

Online multiplayer is now available, so you can play Spirit Island digital with your friends no matter where they are! Access the new mode from the Main Menu and learn more from the How to Play screen.

Multiplayer is fully cross-platform, so you can play with your friends on iOS and Android devices.

This update also adds fine-grained Spirit Phase undo. Growth and other actions in the Spirit Phase can be undone using the buttons directly on their interfaces. You may undo back to before the Spirit Phase (or to when new information was revealed) using the main undo button. As part of this feature, you can independently undo Spirit Phase actions when playing with multiple Spirits. Also, you may use Presence track abilities (e.g. Reclaim One) at any time during the Spirit Phase.

To help develop your strategy (and communicate with others in multiplayer), you can now add a marker to any land indicating your plans. Right click or use Spirit Foresight to set a planning marker on a land.

The Ward the Shores and Rituals of the Destroying Flame scenarios have been updated to use a new button on your Spirit summary panel. Use this button to play a Power card face-down as a Warding Pattern or to add a Flame Marker at the appropriate times.

What's Next?

We'll be monitoring the status of online multiplayer and look forward to your feedback in order to prioritize improvements. If you have any problems or have a suggestion, use the Help & Feedback button in-game to send us a message.

We are looking forward to the possibility of adapting more Spirit Island content in the future. Stay tuned for news about Jagged Earth and other expansions.