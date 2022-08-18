Small Patch Update

Fixed message on load of game that show 1-75 coins to 1-50 due to update of dropping coins.
updated channel points,
cpw: bean (Removed)
cpw: pill (Removed)
added:
cpw: disco ( Works same as cpw: disco ball )
cpw: plinko (Works same as cpw: plinko game )
cpw: claw machine ( Works same as cpw: claw game )
cpw: wheel ( Works same as cpw: lucky wheel )
Please let us know via Discord if you see any bugs.
We have also released our feedback form aswell Click Here
Happy Dropping Everyone
Thank you for your support
