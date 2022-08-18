Small Patch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9343374 · Last edited 18 August 2022 – 22:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Fixed message on load of game that show 1-75 coins to 1-50 due to update of dropping coins.

updated channel points,

cpw: bean (Removed)

cpw: pill (Removed)

added:

cpw: disco ( Works same as cpw: disco ball )

cpw: plinko (Works same as cpw: plinko game )

cpw: claw machine ( Works same as cpw: claw game )

cpw: wheel ( Works same as cpw: lucky wheel )

Please let us know via Discord if you see any bugs.

We have also released our feedback form aswell Click Here

Happy Dropping Everyone

Thank you for your support