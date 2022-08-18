 Skip to content

Coin Pusher World update for 18 August 2022

Small Patch Update

Coin Pusher World update for 18 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed message on load of game that show 1-75 coins to 1-50 due to update of dropping coins.

updated channel points,
cpw: bean (Removed)
cpw: pill (Removed)

added:
cpw: disco ( Works same as cpw: disco ball )
cpw: plinko (Works same as cpw: plinko game )
cpw: claw machine ( Works same as cpw: claw game )
cpw: wheel ( Works same as cpw: lucky wheel )

Please let us know via Discord if you see any bugs.

We have also released our feedback form aswell Click Here

Happy Dropping Everyone

Thank you for your support

