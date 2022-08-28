Solitude Underwater OUT NOW ON STEAM!!

I am so Happy that this project Finally came out on Steam this is a huge moment for me! I hope everything works out as intended. I didn't have much time to test the achievements and I wanna see if people start getting achievements for no reason xP. But I am pretty positive that everything works as intended this is the last time you hear me talking about this game. Probably no more Updates, cause I wanna move on to a bigger project!

Thank you so much for giving my 1st 3D game a chance! And giant thanks to my amazing team that managed to bring the game to life with me, I couldn't have done it without them! :))