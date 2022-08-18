BREADSKATE Demo 2.1 Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I've read your feedback and made changes to fix some gameplay problems you described, and decided to include some of the main changes to the demo as well!

Main changes:

Reworked steering. Previously steering was too unintuitive, so I changed it and added more stability.

Ability to bounce off ground and walls on hit: breadbumps. Press jump in exact moment of collision to bounce off and save your combo.

Jump pads for more air time and vertical movement.

Challenge reset without quitting to main menu. There now will be a button to reset challenge in pause menu.

New achievement with brickskate.

Small changes:

Golden particles for goldenskate.

Loading bar in main menu. (you might not notice it if your load time is fast)

Demo credits.

New Gus dualogue lines.

Fixed dualogue bugs caused by noclip camera.

Internal tricks system code reworks and fixes.

