[Version3.2.9] Shortcut key to change pose / Easy Access to Downloaded Workshop

Version3.2.9
Since it has been some time since the last update, we have added various functions this time.
Listing of downloaded workshop pose data in the Pose Selection Panel
Downloaded pose data can now be applied without using the Workshop Browser.
The liability has also been improved considerably.
Shortcut key to change posture
Only Windows can switch postures even when the application is inactive.
On Mac, you can use shortcuts to switch poses only when the app is in the active state.
Other minor corrections
- Fixed a crash problem when switching to another application and returning to it while displaying the file load/save dialog.
- Improved the logic of moving the position of the lower left panel.
- Chinese and Spanish language support.
- Post-effects reorganization.
Changed files in this update