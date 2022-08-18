[Version3.2.9] Shortcut key to change pose / Easy Access to Downloaded Workshop

Share · View all patches · Build 9343083 · Last edited 18 August 2022 – 22:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Version3.2.9

Since it has been some time since the last update, we have added various functions this time.

Listing of downloaded workshop pose data in the Pose Selection Panel

Downloaded pose data can now be applied without using the Workshop Browser.

The liability has also been improved considerably.

Shortcut key to change posture

Only Windows can switch postures even when the application is inactive.

On Mac, you can use shortcuts to switch poses only when the app is in the active state.

Other minor corrections