Monsterlands update for 18 August 2022

Big update out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9343024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Biggest Changes

New Map

Winter themed map with lots of new enemies

New Player Characters

Zeus
Special property: +20% damage (all weapons)

Robin Cap
Special property: +25% movement speed

Cleric
Special property: +100 max. health

Angel
Special property: +25% weapon attack area (all weapons)

Satan
Special property: +15% critical damage chance (all weapons)

New Weapons

Thunder Bolt
Creates lightning which attacks nearby enemies

Poison
Throws potion and damages enemies in poison area

Holy Nova
Heals player when enemies get hit by holy nova

Shooting Star
Falls onto enemy and damages nearby enemies

Fire Ball
Burns enemies which got hit by the fire ball

New Special Items

Shield
Makes player immune for a short period of time

Holy Heart
Completely restores health of the player

New Soundtracks

Five new soundtracks so you don't get bored of the music too fast :)

Small Changes

  • Improved texture for: Knight, Lancelot, Merlout
  • Knives now target the nearest enemies instead of flying in walking direction
  • Increased attack area of sword
  • More chickens!
  • Various small bug fixes

