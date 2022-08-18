Big update out now!

Biggest Changes
New Map
Winter themed map with lots of new enemies
New Player Characters
Zeus
Special property: +20% damage (all weapons)
Robin Cap
Special property: +25% movement speed
Cleric
Special property: +100 max. health
Angel
Special property: +25% weapon attack area (all weapons)
Satan
Special property: +15% critical damage chance (all weapons)
New Weapons
Thunder Bolt
Creates lightning which attacks nearby enemies
Poison
Throws potion and damages enemies in poison area
Holy Nova
Heals player when enemies get hit by holy nova
Shooting Star
Falls onto enemy and damages nearby enemies
Fire Ball
Burns enemies which got hit by the fire ball
New Special Items
Shield
Makes player immune for a short period of time
Holy Heart
Completely restores health of the player
New Soundtracks
Five new soundtracks so you don't get bored of the music too fast :)
Small Changes
- Improved texture for: Knight, Lancelot, Merlout
- Knives now target the nearest enemies instead of flying in walking direction
- Increased attack area of sword
- More chickens!
- Various small bug fixes
