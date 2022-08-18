Big update out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9343024 · Last edited 18 August 2022 – 21:39:15 UTC by Wendy

Biggest Changes

New Map

Winter themed map with lots of new enemies

New Player Characters

Zeus

Special property: +20% damage (all weapons)



Robin Cap

Special property: +25% movement speed



Cleric

Special property: +100 max. health



Angel

Special property: +25% weapon attack area (all weapons)



Satan

Special property: +15% critical damage chance (all weapons)



New Weapons

Thunder Bolt

Creates lightning which attacks nearby enemies

Poison

Throws potion and damages enemies in poison area

Holy Nova

Heals player when enemies get hit by holy nova

Shooting Star

Falls onto enemy and damages nearby enemies

Fire Ball

Burns enemies which got hit by the fire ball

New Special Items

Shield

Makes player immune for a short period of time

Holy Heart

Completely restores health of the player

New Soundtracks

Five new soundtracks so you don't get bored of the music too fast :)

Small Changes