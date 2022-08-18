Our Biggest MKW Sale is here! 64% off + bundles

Hey Everyone,

The summer might be almost over - but our Summer Sale is is just beginning... and our best-selling Grand Strategy game is on sale now for the next 6 days with a huge 64% off discount! If you were on the fence about getting MKW - now is the perfect timing.

This is your chance to try this thrilling grand strategy/RTS game at a low price. Play as one of dozens of lords in Western Europe and fight your way from the bottom to the top. Build a city, raise a massive army, and conquer medieval Europe in this incredible indie title. Medieval Kingdom Wars is our bestselling and top rated title. You will enjoy hours of entertainment and intrigue from this challenging game!

Also if you have missed the other news - we are actively updating Medieval Kingdom Wars, with work continuing on adding new features and improvements this winter. Also we are launching a brand new DLC in about a week from now. This DLC adds a lot more content to the game including brand new Kings campaign.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2110750/Medieval_Kingdom_Wars__Royal_Blood/

Thanks for your continuous support, and we hope to see you in-game. All the best in the New