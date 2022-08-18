Lots of improvements, updated UI, Smoother Jump

v0.5.37
-Improved jump logic to fix a stutter that would happen if the game wasn't running at or above 60fps.
-Adjusted SeaAnemone to regain Sprint faster. From 10 seconds to 5 seconds length
-Increased transition speed into and out of player block mode
-Update to Crabs to have a picked up animation while using the Grabber Arm on them.
-Updated various UI windows to use improved visuals
-Fixed Grabber Arm reticle so that it changes colors correctly when targeting Bubble Treasure underwater
-Additional localization work in menus
-Update to graveyards to have a map icon, turn off their lid when empty, and play a sound when opened
-Adjusted grave marker icon rendering and trigger interaction to be a bit smaller
-Updated Unagi roll to give Hunger and Hydration when eaten
-Fixed some NPC that didn't show their name on interaction
-Adding lines to the Stamina meter to show how many blocks you can do with your current stamina and shield combination
-Adjusted block logic to allow it to turn on just a touch below the needed amount to avoid it needing to be perfectly full.
-Setup localization text for world and player selection feedback when something isn't selected. Also added color to them so you better know when something isn't selected.
-Update to character and world menu creation screen UI.
-Setup a generic feedback window for when msgs related to interactions need to display. Like if you need a specific item but don't have it.
-Improved player position accuracy in the minimap
-Changed minimap camera fov feedback to be on the player icon instead of on the map ring.
-Added a new Tutorial mission (talk to the archaeologist) and removed the two previous missions (build an axe, build a table)
-Setup tutorial to notify it was added as a mission on a clean new game start
-Improved Spawning for the player and archaeologist in difficult locations
-Update to mission and map menu to use the same style as the other UI
-Fixed button localization in Map UI to show the correct mouse button for moving the map around
-Updated simple save objects from save logic version 6 to version 7 to fix an issue while saving large object scales
-Fixed save load issue related to large object sizes not saving their scale correctly
-Fixed Destruction Hammer so it cant target objects with "Ignore Damage" turned on, like on some NPC buildings.
-Fixed a animation bug where the character would transition too early into the landed animation after falling a long distance.
-Moved Conch into the Relics menu UI to help organize them into a central location that is permanent
Lots of improvements, updated UI, Smoother Jump
