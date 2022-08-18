Text typing speed is now faster in dialogs
Lowered the walls in the castle, obstructed the view
Added additional checkpoints on the surface
Some enemies are weakened
Fix some widgets, stuck on the screen
The character now often cuts somersaults
In Speed Events, the character no longer rolls
Neko Journey update for 18 August 2022
Patch 1-3-2
