v. 1.0.2f1

Another week, another patch for you Gridrunners!

Our development team has been working around the clock to ensure we provide the best possible experience for learning cybersecurity skills within our cyberpunk universe!

This patch not only optimizes and polishes the current product but also will make The World of Haiku run much smoother in terms of memory and CPU Usage.

We also added something big: A complete redesign of the mission complete popup to include more helpful info for you as a Gridrunner.

[ADD] # can be used in any command to add non-executable comments.

[UPDATE] Mission Complete, Mission Enter, and Mission Restart look and feel.

[UPDATE] Mission complete popup includes more information, such as commands/tools used, difficulty, and time data.

[UPDATE] Performance improvements in code, animation, and music.

[FIX] An issue in restarting completed timed missions where the virus is labeled as neutralized, preventing the mission from completing.