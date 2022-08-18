Share · View all patches · Build 9342862 · Last edited 18 August 2022 – 21:06:27 UTC by Wendy

Patch #1 | v1.0.2

-Tyranna's skill images are now turned back on.

-The 7 extra base skill points are now spendable.

-Some advanced skills were displaying the wrong descriptions (and able to be overleveled) this is now fixed. Remember you can hit 'Reset Adv Skills' to reset the skills if you find your points are no longer where you want them

-Trophies that you can obtain at lvl 1 now have a locked image and an unlock @ num.

-Unlock levels have been added to the locked windows at the bottom.

-Top consumables' quantity (unlocked at lvl 1000) should now be more readable.

-Gold upgrades' current buffs should now be more readable.

-Trophies should no longer be bugged to show all unlocked for brand new players.

-Tutorials now have a 30 second timer before disappearing.

-Added text to trainer window for spending options.

-Runes & Satchels no longer give ethereal keys before level 1000.

-The prayer candle trophy should now correctly count up when finding new ones.

-Clarified text on the Right Click reliquary item.

-Trophies now correctly reflect that you get 3 Mimic Snacks (instead of 1).

-You can now find a fullscreen toggle in the settings window. The game keeps an aspect ratio, so if you're cutting off the sides, raise/lower the bottom of the screen to get the sides back.

-Experience scaling pre level 1000 has been changed to be easier.

-The game will now launched in windowed by default since the majority of people play it in windowed mode.