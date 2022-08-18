 Skip to content

VTOL VR update for 18 August 2022

Patch v1.4.9

Share · View all patches · Build 9342856

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
v1.4.9f1  
General  
- Fixed: laser guided missiles/bombs had unintentional FAF ability  
Multiplayer  
- Fixed: Recently changed workshop missions don't get updated in-game when you host  
- Fixed: Could potentially see muzzle flashes from guns but no bullets in multiplayer as client

VTOL VR Content Depot 667971
