v1.4.9f1
General
- Fixed: laser guided missiles/bombs had unintentional FAF ability
Multiplayer
- Fixed: Recently changed workshop missions don't get updated in-game when you host
- Fixed: Could potentially see muzzle flashes from guns but no bullets in multiplayer as client
VTOL VR update for 18 August 2022
Patch v1.4.9
