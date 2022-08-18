Version 1.9.4 Patch Notes

Today's update focuses on updating our third-party systems and making sure nothing blows up in the process! We believe this should primarily help people who have experienced connectivity and voice chat issues.
New Features
- Added a "Steam Invite" button to the host screen for the convenience of people playing through Steam
- Added timeout to prevent people from exploiting our networking system and keeping connections alive longer than they should
Upgrades
- Upgraded our third-party networking systems to the newest stable versions and modified API access as needed
- Upgraded our third-party voice chat system to the newest stable version
- Updated the game engine to the newest stable version
Adjustments
- Increased voice chat quality at the cost of some additional bandwidth
- Reduced aggressiveness of background noise removal to prevent quiet players from being removed as background noise
- Adjusted speedrun timer layering with other UI elements
- Adjusted speedrun timer colouring to make the associated achievement hint more obvious
- Changed which triggers lift which pillars in one of the puzzles to make the second part of the puzzle more intuitive
- Changed the behaviour of certain glyphs when a puzzle is completed to make the experience more intuitive
- Adjusted jump-height and interaction distance to prevent ignoring the mechanics of a specific puzzle
- Added haptic feedback to additional elements and adjusted some of the timing
- Added an input prompt in the underground section to remind players how to toggle their torch
- Removed automatic torch ignition when the underground puzzle is reset
- Adjusted position of a button in the main menu by 5 pixels (very important!)
Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused a certain wind sound effect to ignore volume settings
- Fixed an issue that caused jump height to be affected by frame-rate
- Fixed an issue that caused the pause menu to open when closing hidden notes by hotkey on keyboard and mouse
Changed files in this update