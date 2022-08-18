 Skip to content

Tvö update for 18 August 2022

Version 1.9.4 Patch Notes

Version 1.9.4 Patch Notes · Build 9342797

Today's update focuses on updating our third-party systems and making sure nothing blows up in the process! We believe this should primarily help people who have experienced connectivity and voice chat issues.

New Features

  • Added a "Steam Invite" button to the host screen for the convenience of people playing through Steam
  • Added timeout to prevent people from exploiting our networking system and keeping connections alive longer than they should

Upgrades

  • Upgraded our third-party networking systems to the newest stable versions and modified API access as needed
  • Upgraded our third-party voice chat system to the newest stable version
  • Updated the game engine to the newest stable version

Adjustments

  • Increased voice chat quality at the cost of some additional bandwidth
  • Reduced aggressiveness of background noise removal to prevent quiet players from being removed as background noise
  • Adjusted speedrun timer layering with other UI elements
  • Adjusted speedrun timer colouring to make the associated achievement hint more obvious
  • Changed which triggers lift which pillars in one of the puzzles to make the second part of the puzzle more intuitive
  • Changed the behaviour of certain glyphs when a puzzle is completed to make the experience more intuitive
  • Adjusted jump-height and interaction distance to prevent ignoring the mechanics of a specific puzzle
  • Added haptic feedback to additional elements and adjusted some of the timing
  • Added an input prompt in the underground section to remind players how to toggle their torch
  • Removed automatic torch ignition when the underground puzzle is reset
  • Adjusted position of a button in the main menu by 5 pixels (very important!)

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that caused a certain wind sound effect to ignore volume settings
  • Fixed an issue that caused jump height to be affected by frame-rate
  • Fixed an issue that caused the pause menu to open when closing hidden notes by hotkey on keyboard and mouse

