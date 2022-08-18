Version 1.9.4 Patch Notes

Today's update focuses on updating our third-party systems and making sure nothing blows up in the process! We believe this should primarily help people who have experienced connectivity and voice chat issues.

New Features

Added a "Steam Invite" button to the host screen for the convenience of people playing through Steam

Added timeout to prevent people from exploiting our networking system and keeping connections alive longer than they should

Upgrades

Upgraded our third-party networking systems to the newest stable versions and modified API access as needed

Upgraded our third-party voice chat system to the newest stable version

Updated the game engine to the newest stable version

Adjustments

Increased voice chat quality at the cost of some additional bandwidth

Reduced aggressiveness of background noise removal to prevent quiet players from being removed as background noise

Adjusted speedrun timer layering with other UI elements

Adjusted speedrun timer colouring to make the associated achievement hint more obvious

Changed which triggers lift which pillars in one of the puzzles to make the second part of the puzzle more intuitive

Changed the behaviour of certain glyphs when a puzzle is completed to make the experience more intuitive

Adjusted jump-height and interaction distance to prevent ignoring the mechanics of a specific puzzle

Added haptic feedback to additional elements and adjusted some of the timing

Added an input prompt in the underground section to remind players how to toggle their torch

Removed automatic torch ignition when the underground puzzle is reset

Adjusted position of a button in the main menu by 5 pixels (very important!)

Fixes