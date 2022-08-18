- Reduced reverb
- New sounds before the race and after the race
- New sound design on the login screen, main menu, custom race, multiplayer waiting menu
- You can now restart the lap during qualifying/practice using the Delete key
Engine Evolution 2021 update for 18 August 2022
2021.1.9 (v2)
