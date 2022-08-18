 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2021 update for 18 August 2022

2021.1.9 (v2)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced reverb
  • New sounds before the race and after the race
  • New sound design on the login screen, main menu, custom race, multiplayer waiting menu
  • You can now restart the lap during qualifying/practice using the Delete key

