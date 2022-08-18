[Nightly] Update v0.8.4451a

After a gameover or restart, rental servers stay disabled instead of being removed from the world. The player can restore them from ConfigLan after registering a new bank account. Home networks are still removed after a gameover or restart.

Excluded the pages of smartphones and cars in the web searches with the keyword "shop" (will apply after a database wipe)

In bank transactions, the slider shows the maximum available in the account, deducting the 15% fee at the end.

Fixed bug when displaying the credentials of a coin in Accounts after it has been deleted.

Fixed bug that caused the credentials of a recently created coin to not be shown in Accounts until the game was restarted.

Fixed bug #897: Deleting subwallet does not delete Stock.exe trades associated with it

Fixed bug #888: Ram widget always show 1000 memory

Fixed bug #899: AdminMonitor.exe does not update in real time when admins enter, exit or start active trace

Fixed Bug #896: Deleting subwallet account with coins won't update total coins