Grey Hack update for 18 August 2022

[Nightly] Update v0.8.4451a

Share · View all patches · Build 9342699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changelog

  • After a gameover or restart, rental servers stay disabled instead of being removed from the world. The player can restore them from ConfigLan after registering a new bank account. Home networks are still removed after a gameover or restart.

  • Excluded the pages of smartphones and cars in the web searches with the keyword "shop" (will apply after a database wipe)

  • In bank transactions, the slider shows the maximum available in the account, deducting the 15% fee at the end.

  • Fixed bug when displaying the credentials of a coin in Accounts after it has been deleted.

  • Fixed bug that caused the credentials of a recently created coin to not be shown in Accounts until the game was restarted.

  • Fixed bug #897: Deleting subwallet does not delete Stock.exe trades associated with it

  • Fixed bug #888: Ram widget always show 1000 memory

  • Fixed bug #899: AdminMonitor.exe does not update in real time when admins enter, exit or start active trace

  • Fixed Bug #896: Deleting subwallet account with coins won't update total coins

  • Fixed Bug #895: Transaction + bank fee can exceed balance with slider

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 9342699
Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
