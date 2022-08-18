 Skip to content

Word Crack update for 18 August 2022

Patch notes v0.3.3

Last edited by Wendy

Resolution support for greater than 1080p has been added*

*_I don't own a monitor with a resolution greater than 1080p, so I'm hoping this works. If it doesn't work, please let me know.

If it makes the game unplayable, you will be able to adjust your screen resolution back to normal in your save file. Here are the default resolution settings. You will find these under <Options>. Close the game, update the save with the below values, and then reload the game.
<IsFullScreen>false</IsFullScreen>
<ScreenHeight>512</ScreenHeight>
<ScreenWidth>1024</ScreenWidth>

Your save file will most likely be under ~\AppData\Roaming\WordCrack\Saves
_

Changed files in this update

