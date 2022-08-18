 Skip to content

Hands of Necromancy update for 18 August 2022

Hands of Necromancy v1.5.3 mini-patch released!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• GZDoom engine updates, mostly fixing the shell folder open. Now works the same on all platforms and should be more secure.
• Sword is now flagged as a melee weapon for mods/bots that need access to this info

