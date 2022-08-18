 Skip to content

MakePlace update for 18 August 2022

Doors

Share · View all patches · Build 9342414 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added button to open and close doors

  • Select and swap out different components of the door

    • 4 door frames, 5 panels and 5 handles to choose from, for a total of 100 different combinations
    • Individual components can also be used independently

  • Bugfix: No more lagging when drag-adjusting a co-ordinate in the UI panel for a door or window

