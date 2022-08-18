-
Added button to open and close doors
-
Select and swap out different components of the door
- 4 door frames, 5 panels and 5 handles to choose from, for a total of 100 different combinations
- Individual components can also be used independently
-
Bugfix: No more lagging when drag-adjusting a co-ordinate in the UI panel for a door or window
MakePlace update for 18 August 2022
Doors
Patchnotes via Steam Community
