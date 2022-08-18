 Skip to content

this House update for 18 August 2022

this House V1.431 now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9342410 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • It is now easier to navigate the forest!
  • More Madam Sandra hints added! Don't forget to talk to her!
  • Clearer instructions on how to use the goggles (Walk into the water....)
  • Some minor bug fixes

