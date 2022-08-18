 Skip to content

Cosmo Clash update for 18 August 2022

Update v.007c launched - Bow & Arrows!

Update v.007c

In this update, it's time for some medieval weapons - The Bow!

The new weapons include:

  • Crossbow - Can be shot 3 times, shoots regular arrows that curve downwards (space works funny in this game). Regular arrows bursts bubbleshields in one hit!
  • Tripple Bow - Shoots once, but fires 3 arrows simultaniously in an arc.
  • Bomb Arrows - Same as Tripple Bow, but explodes after 0.5sec & on impact.
  • Ice Arrows - Same as Tripple Bow, but freezes players on impact. Frozen players cannot move, and must tap their buttons fast to unfreeze!

That's it for this weeks update! Enjoy the new weapons space archers!

