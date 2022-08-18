Version 1.01.00 patch notes

Added the current version number to the lower right corner of the title screen.

Added an X button to exit tutorials from any page.

Added an option to display the current puzzle number and grid size when working on a puzzle.

Added an option to automatically fill in empty spaces in rows and columns when all empty spaces in the row or column have to be filled in to complete it.

Changed puzzles to not start the "puzzle solved" animation until all fill animations are complete.

Changed puzzles to resize when needed to make room for the extra line info text and puzzle number/grid size text. Previously, the extra line info text was cut off at certain aspect ratios/resolutions.

Changed how gamepad and keyboard input works during tutorials. Previously, the "Select" and "Back" buttons acted as alternate inputs to page forward and backward through the tutorial. Now, the "Back" input exits the tutorial and the "Select" input does nothing.