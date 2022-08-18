 Skip to content

Tales From The Unending Void update for 18 August 2022

Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1: v0.12.4 (Bugfix)

Build 9342232

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This release fixes the Steam achievements, which were broken in v0.12.3. Completed achievements should trigger retroactively when starting the game (based on my limited testing).

  • Fix Steam achievements

