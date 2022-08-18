Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1: v0.12.4 (Bugfix)

This release fixes the Steam achievements, which were broken in v0.12.3. Completed achievements should trigger retroactively when starting the game (based on my limited testing).
- Fix Steam achievements
