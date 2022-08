The everyday things that surround us are fraught with a special beauty. This is especially noticeable in antiques. They are like silent keepers of the secrets of their masters, they make us think, remember something sweet and pleasant.

Dive into the past and relive the beautiful moments of the past with Vintage DLC

Contains 29 incredible HD pictures

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2116220/Master_of_Pieces__Jigsaw_Puzzles_Vintage_DLC/