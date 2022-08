Share · View all patches · Build 9342106 · Last edited 18 August 2022 – 18:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Just a simple bug fix / quality of life improvement patch. Nothing too crazy!

REMOVED

-Invisible trigger at the end of Episode 1, Chapter 4

-Invisible trigger in Episode 2, Chapter 2

CHANGED

-Made changes to door code puzzle in Episode 2, Chapter 2

-Unreleased episodes in the main menu now have a different color from the released episodes