More Atmospherics | Upgrades to Atmospheric Machines and Bug Fixing

As we adapt to our new weekly content cadence, you'll see that some new features get spread over multiple updates. This change in pace has some big benefits. It allows us to make smaller iterations, get feedback faster, spread out balancing, and end up with a more refined final outcome. At the same time we're still chipping away at a lot of bugs, but you'll see updates containing more content again soon.

You may have noticed that we didn't release a patch last week. It was getting to close to the weekend and we wouldn't have been available on the weekend to publish any hotfixes. So this patch includes all those changes and has given us some extra time to work on some rather large changes for the next patch.

While our target is weekly updates we're keeping it flexible for moments like this.

Upgraded Atmospheric Machines

Continuing with the theme of recent updates we’ve focused on more atmospherics changes.

Firstly we’ve upgraded the Air Conditioner, Electrolyzer, Filtration, and H2 Combustor with IC slots to bring them in line with the new Nitrolyzer. We’ve also added the ability to read information about the input and output networks directly from the internal IC without the need to hook up additional analyzers.

Air Conditioner Changes

Air Conditioners now start by wanting to move a fixed amount of energy to-or-from their input gas, with the equal and opposite transfer happening to the waste network.

The Air Conditioner speed is dependent on two main relationships. The first speed modifier is if the waste temperature is in the temperature direction the gas wants to be, with a slight increase in speed for greater deltas. If the waste temperature is counterproductive to the energy transfer process(i.e hot waste while cooling), then the machine will lose efficiency, going roughly at only 5% speed when the waste temperature is 150 degrees in the counter-productive direction. The second speed modifier is when the input or waste gas temperature is out of preferred ranges, with 100 K being a cold limit, -50 C to 100 C being optimal gas working temperatures, 400 C being about 33%, 600 C being 10%, and 1000 C bottoming out at 0%.

Other Changes

Along the way we’ve fixed a bunch of other bugs, many of them related to atmospherics. You might notice in the change logs that we’ve been playing with the ragdoll a lot and have added new reviving functionality to the Cryotube. This is ongoing work to bring more importance to the different difficulty settings and provide more ways to deal with problems. Again, this work is still a work in progress!

Coming Soon

Next week's patch see work started on more changes to atmospherics that we’ve been thinking about for a long time. A lot of these changes will be available on the beta branch soon. We’re also revisiting the difficulty settings, and while there won’t be any big changes right away, we’re simplifying these settings, making them more robust, and clarifying what each of the options means.

