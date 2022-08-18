Vehicles and Lore update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9341792 · Last edited 18 August 2022 – 20:13:26 UTC by Wendy

Hello all Rich here, today we are dropping a MAJOR update to JUNKPUNK, we are putting live 3 new vehicles each with their own styles and inventory space.

We’ve poured tons of man hours into this update and we hope you love it!

Heres the new trailer showing off all the awesome new content were adding today!

The Buggy

The NRW Transport

The NWR Rig ( our favorite )

We have also added an entire road network all over the island! This will help get to all important areas and i'll be expanding on this in the next updates!

We've spend hours crafting a research town to compliment Monolith 1. Also now known as the "Atmosphere Stabiliser"

We've added explorable crates and explorable areas in game. So you can find items and goodies inside that will help you progress in the game faster!

We've also added over 1200 words of lore to the game to start building the storyline with even more depth and structure! You can access these at NWR terminals.

We currently have the PAL test site and the HVTF site.

We’ve also added 2 new tracks to the sound track to make it a bit more of a chilled vibe.

This has been a huge step forward for our vision for the game and we're really happy with the progress.

18 months ago. Our game looked like this....

Thank you for your continued support!

Please drop us a review if you're enjoying the game!

Best

Rich!

