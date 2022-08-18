Vehicles and Lore update!

Hello all Rich here, today we are dropping a MAJOR update to JUNKPUNK, we are putting live 3 new vehicles each with their own styles and inventory space.
We’ve poured tons of man hours into this update and we hope you love it!
Heres the new trailer showing off all the awesome new content were adding today!
The Buggy
The NRW Transport
The NWR Rig ( our favorite )
We have also added an entire road network all over the island! This will help get to all important areas and i'll be expanding on this in the next updates!
We've spend hours crafting a research town to compliment Monolith 1. Also now known as the "Atmosphere Stabiliser"
We've added explorable crates and explorable areas in game. So you can find items and goodies inside that will help you progress in the game faster!
We've also added over 1200 words of lore to the game to start building the storyline with even more depth and structure! You can access these at NWR terminals.
We currently have the PAL test site and the HVTF site.
We’ve also added 2 new tracks to the sound track to make it a bit more of a chilled vibe.
This has been a huge step forward for our vision for the game and we're really happy with the progress.
18 months ago. Our game looked like this....
Thank you for your continued support!
Please drop us a review if you're enjoying the game!
Best
Rich!
More changes.
-
Added more sound effects to various world object interactions.
-
Added an option in the settings that allows to toggle autosaves.
-
Fixed a few annoying issues relating to the mouse cursor visibility while using the interface.
-
Fixed an issue where destroying a drone didn’t refund the resources.
-
Fixed a few issues with drone pathfinding.
-
Added an option to skip intro when starting a new game.
-
Balanced the game some more massively reducing stage one plants from 40 to 6 each. Bringing the total plants down to achieve Monolith 1 on normal down from 200 to 30. The reason why we are reducing this is that is was just way to much of a boring time sink and we have plenty more fun things to play instead!
Changed files in this update