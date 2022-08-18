 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elves Fantasy Hentai Puzzle update for 18 August 2022

Quick fix for some W10 machines

Share · View all patches · Build 9341772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've updated the game to use the very latest NWJS release.
That should fix the issue some people were experiencing about booting the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2053221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link