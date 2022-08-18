Some Updates

This minor update contains some bugfixes, and new stuff targeted at both ends of the player skill spectrum:

For newbs

A hint system was introduced to help you figure out enemies. Many enemies in this game, especially early on, have puzzle-like solutions that completely disarm them. Ofc the power of your deck still matters, and RNG can still mess you up, but if figuring out the correct counterplay by yourself wasn't what you play cardgames for, use the hints.

For pros

3 new achievements for completionists, including the beginning of a new, ascension-style scaling challenge. Only one level for now, but it's very much the start of a srs bsns difficulty grind, as opposed to more funky modes.

Also there is now an enemy powered by food analogies. I don't know how that wasn't in the base game.