Aim Lab 0.96.9

0.96.9 is now live and brings some nice QOL updates to replays and skins! Easily select your weapon and arm skin from the pause menu, see other users settings and more when viewing their replays and plenty of bug fixes!

Replays

Added task info in the play viewer

Added users game settings in the play viewer

Replays now show what visuals someone else is using when comparing runs. (This option is turned on by default, but you can toggle it in play viewer settings.)

Settings

Added a new "skins" tab under the settings menu with options to select arm & weapon skins, along with an arm opacity slider.

Bug Fixes

Leaderboards stopped working after viewing page 1 of Yearly or All-Time

CS: Bot changes could propagate to other scenarios unintentionally

Watching a Rhythmshot Die For You replay crashed Aim Lab

"PLAY NOW" button didn’t work when viewing other users replays

Game didn’t work when Steam was set to Offline Mode and you were logged out of an Aim Lab account

Returning to the lobby could make skins preview decrease in brightness

Fixed notification feed when returning from task

Fixed weapon model in notification feed

Default button on the Skins tab also saved settings

Revert button didn’t work on the Skins tab

Dunkin Run Challenge/Connorball Gridshot - On results screen, interacting with replays made Aim Lab unresponsive

If you aren't already following us, check out @aimlab on Twitter & Instagram for more awesome events, memes, and training tips. Don't forget you can report any bugs in-game and join us on [Discord](discord.gg/aimlab) or check out the [subreddit](reddit.com/r/aimlab) to let us know of any feature requests you have or to just come and hang out with the community & our devs!