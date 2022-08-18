natsuno-kanata ver1.0.1 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.0.1 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Contents]
One BGM was changed.
[Bug Fixes]
Some text was corrected.
[Adjustment]
Some texts were adjusted.
Item drop rate was adjusted.
