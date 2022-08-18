natsuno-kanata ver1.0.1 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9341544 · Last edited 18 August 2022 – 17:19:16 UTC by Wendy

natsuno-kanata ver1.0.1 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

One BGM was changed.

[Bug Fixes]

Some text was corrected.

[Adjustment]

Some texts were adjusted.

Item drop rate was adjusted.