v0.19.08 Early Access 📖

One final stable build before we get to some serious stuff like the Bird NPCs animation (this way every Progeny race will have at least one) and the final animation replacing the old CGs (poor Slime left for last!)

But hey, there are pretty cool additions, since pretty much everybody has been asking for a CG Gallery!

Size: 744.3 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Cat X Kobold Princess campsite scene II added

ːswirliesː Diana can now be found roaming the Kingdom, offering you to check her artworks (aka the complete CG Gallery)

ːswirliesː Added 3 Mice Sister in the Clocktown! Socket (Biomedical Engineering), Helah (Clocktown Chemistry) and Chime (Clock Repairs)

ːswirliesː Added new icons for World Map locations (Beach, Lamia Ruins, Sewers Entrance, Babs' Hut)

ːswirliesː New mechanic: Offer a Round!

Pay for a round for everyone in Faun's Tavern, gain 1 Affinity with every race of patrons in the Tavern and get a 20% chance to affect that Reign Diplomacy scores too

ːswirliesː Added "Pervert's Dash" reward! 10x Golden Voucher (free "Offer a Round" in Faun's Tavern) and "Kobold/Human/Goblin Bartender" costume for Kobold/Human/Goblin Princess and Progeny! Get them by using the code you get by completing the minigame!

ːswirliesː Kobold/Human/Goblin Progeny wearing the Bartender costume can be (rarely) met in Faun's Tavern

ːswirliesː Reworked assets for many NPCs (Arcane Princess, Babs, Bandit/Knight Princess, Bumpkins, Farmers, Pumpking, Hammerhead Princess, Scarecrows, Snail Princess). More to come in the next updates.

ːswirliesː Mermaid Progeny now has 8 new haircuts (5 for the standard + 3 for the WHALE-sized mermaids) and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː New Cheat added: "Performance"! Get Diana Portfolio (CG Gallery item)!

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed issues with Spritz weapon-tied skills

ːswirliesː Fixed issues with Spritz Daycare depositing/withdrawing and its Distribution Points reset

ːswirliesː Fixed Fairy Princess scene ending and issues when replaying it

ːswirliesː Fixed permanent Cursed Porgy status on anyone but Human Princess

ːswirliesː Fixed Wyvern Princess flying sprites breaking in some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes and other issues sorting the Dear's Daycare with Spritz in it

ːswirliesː Fixed Sort choices not being readable in Dear's Daycare

ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon NPC Faint reappearing in Desert Festival endlessly after being recruited

ːswirliesː Fixed Cardinal Bell not being usable on holstauri

ːswirliesː Fixed Dragon Princess II's maids having the wrong sprite inside her castle

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny flying on the overworld map and stopping on an unpassable tile crashing the game

ːswirliesː Fixed custom Human/Golem Progeny, possibly other races, showing buggy portraits on diaries (when playing with custom Princesses)

ːswirliesː Fixed "Offer a Round" option not showing in Faun's Tavern if the Barmaid Gown is already gifted/in inventory

ːswirliesː Bird/Human/Slime Progeny occasionally re-randomizing itself after the first time you talk to said NPCs

Love Whip causing reverse battle-fucks on non-succubi (Progeny could end in an endless animation loop)

ːswirliesː Bird Princess' STAMP scene will now be prevented if the Kingdom is peaceful or if every war happening in the Kingdom involves Mermaid Princess

ːswirliesː Fixed many animations not unlocking and not remaining unlocked in Babs' Gallery after going to NG+ (Wyvern Ending, Cat/Goblin NPCs, Mouse feet, Rabbit, Frog, Mermaid...)

ːswirliesː Fixed black screen upon entering the Clocktown during the final phase of Skeleton's Route

ːswirliesː Fixed Slime Princess' scenes freezing under certain unrelated circumstances

ːswirliesː Fixed some of Cat Princess "bitter" expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed overworld flight commands working when you're on certain menus